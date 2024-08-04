Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector perform Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,700 ($73.32) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($83.61) to GBX 6,430 ($82.71) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($79.75) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($75.89) to GBX 5,800 ($74.61) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($77.18) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,305 ($81.10).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,949.50 ($63.67) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($58.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,910 ($76.02). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,210.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,264.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,031.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,104.17%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

