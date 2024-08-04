RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
RTL Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.
RTL Group Company Profile
RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.
