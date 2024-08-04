Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Lowered to C$52.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.64.

RUS opened at C$38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.93. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$33.38 and a 52 week high of C$47.39.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stewart Burton acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

