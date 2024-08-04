Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Price Down 10.6% After Insider Selling

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.6% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $64.93 and last traded at $65.03. 216,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 433,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.71.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Specifically, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $650,123.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,899,251.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,397 shares of company stock worth $1,347,079 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Sanmina Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,154,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,876,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 747,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 18.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.