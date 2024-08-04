Schroders (LON:SDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $341.20

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 341.20 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 346.48 ($4.46), with a volume of 20424996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.60 ($4.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 380 ($4.89) to GBX 375 ($4.82) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Schroders Stock Performance

Schroders Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 379.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 383.08. The company has a market cap of £5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,437.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,166.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Schroders news, insider Elizabeth Corley purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £137,200 ($176,485.72). Corporate insiders own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Stories

