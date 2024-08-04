Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $188,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after buying an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,572,000 after buying an additional 460,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,037,000 after buying an additional 447,120 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,648 shares of company stock worth $4,705,816. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $94.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $113.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $93.74.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

