Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PotlatchDeltic Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 315.80%.

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

