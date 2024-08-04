Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives $82.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Sempra by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 201,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $81.74 on Thursday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

