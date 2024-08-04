Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 205 ($2.64) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 173.40 ($2.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 963.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 138 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 196.40 ($2.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 1,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nigel Crossley acquired 7,939 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £14,687.15 ($18,892.66). 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

