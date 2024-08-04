Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SVM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$4.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.40. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.88 and a 52 week high of C$5.98. The stock has a market cap of C$808.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.82 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.314554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvercorp Metals

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$85,300.00. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.