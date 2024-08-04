Sondrel (LON:SND) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). Approximately 341,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,490,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £1.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.35.

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

