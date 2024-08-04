Southwest Gas (SWX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Southwest Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $74.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWX

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.