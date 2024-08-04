SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.14% of SpartanNash worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $698.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.41. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

