STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS Price Performance

STE opened at $242.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.42. STERIS has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $242.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 8.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in STERIS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,909,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in STERIS by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 36,576 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $903,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

