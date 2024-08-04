Stifel Nicolaus Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$250.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$246.92.

WSP Global Stock Performance

TSE:WSP opened at C$219.62 on Thursday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$174.39 and a twelve month high of C$230.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$214.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$212.54. The firm has a market cap of C$27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. Analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Insider Activity at WSP Global

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

