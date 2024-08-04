StockNews.com Downgrades Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) to Sell

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE DRQ opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $120.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 564.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth $52,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.