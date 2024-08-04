StockNews.com Upgrades BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to Buy

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.35.

BWA opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 91,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 59,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 216,373 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 419.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

