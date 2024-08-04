StockNews.com Upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.41.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Down 26.1 %

Intel Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.