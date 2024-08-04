StockNews.com Upgrades The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to “Strong-Buy”

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $337.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.95.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after purchasing an additional 97,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,348,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $803,143,000 after acquiring an additional 126,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.