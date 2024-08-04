Streakk (STKK) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Streakk (STKK) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $32,433.72 and approximately $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.00325189 USD and is down -17.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

