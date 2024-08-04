Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $371.68 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $373.11.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Institutional Trading of Stryker

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $331.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.