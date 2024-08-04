Sunrun (RUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $471.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RUN stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,913,904.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,913,904.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,261. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sunrun from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

