Susquehanna Cuts AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $14.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVDX. Barclays dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AvidXchange Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.03. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,969,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,969,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,238. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,864,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,885,000 after buying an additional 587,692 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,785,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,508 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,164,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after purchasing an additional 277,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

