Swedbank AB Buys New Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pinterest by 128.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,500 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 over the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.