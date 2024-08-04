Swedbank AB Buys New Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lear by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lear by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Lear by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

