Swedbank AB Invests $2.72 Million in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,308,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 175.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,010 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $48,342,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after buying an additional 659,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $88.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

