Swedbank AB Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBLX opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,285.39% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,274.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.32.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

