Swedbank AB Purchases New Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $402.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $335.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.21 and its 200-day moving average is $307.67. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $419.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.