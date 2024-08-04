T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Trading 2.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Friday after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $193.63 and last traded at $192.45. 2,253,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,734,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.07.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,019,788 shares of company stock valued at $685,706,726. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.82 and a 200 day moving average of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

