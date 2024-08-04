Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,858.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $525,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 18.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $41.67 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.