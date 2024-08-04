Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.93) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Wimpey to an outperform rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.25) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.25) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 3.0 %
Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
