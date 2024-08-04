TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $42.77 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

