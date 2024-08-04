TD Cowen Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $533.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $532.00 to $533.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $507.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

MA stock opened at $462.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $429.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.48 and its 200-day moving average is $456.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total value of $65,794,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,230,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,070,761,254.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total transaction of $65,794,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,230,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,070,761,254.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,462,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,349,560 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.