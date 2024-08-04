TD Cowen Boosts OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target to $19.00

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OSW has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $188,633.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,651.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $188,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,762 shares of company stock valued at $755,153 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $773,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,517 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at $7,505,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 250,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

