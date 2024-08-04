TD Cowen Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $171.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $147.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PAYC. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $164.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.05. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $303.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $327,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,979,110.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,887 shares of company stock worth $8,722,999. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,196,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,686,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,865,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 178,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

