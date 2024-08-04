TD Cowen Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $171.00

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2024

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $147.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PAYC. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $164.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.05. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $303.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $327,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,979,110.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,887 shares of company stock worth $8,722,999. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,196,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,686,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,865,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 178,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.