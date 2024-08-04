TD Cowen Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $103.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

