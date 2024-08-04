TD Securities Raises Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$150.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TIH. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$135.75.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE:TIH opened at C$124.46 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$100.81 and a 12 month high of C$135.53. The firm has a market cap of C$10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$121.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$123.81.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.10). Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 6.125 EPS for the current year.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter James Blake bought 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$122.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,758.01. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

