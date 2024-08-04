TD Securities Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$273.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$265.00 to C$273.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$246.92.

WSP Global Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$219.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$214.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$212.54. The firm has a market cap of C$27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$174.39 and a twelve month high of C$230.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSP Global

In other WSP Global news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

