The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $34.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

ALKT opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,970,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

