The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $198.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $174.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $272.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of -101.51 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $274.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,598 shares of company stock worth $19,377,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

