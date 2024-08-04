The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Cut by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,386 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $15,999,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $261,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.0% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $460,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $102.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

