Tilray Inc Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. Tilray has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Tilray by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

