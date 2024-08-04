Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 5,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 10,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

