Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Stock Price Down 17.4%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 17.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. 685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19,471% from the average session volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Topcon had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $329.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Topcon Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

