Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86. 25,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 40,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
