Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$142.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$135.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

TSE:TIH opened at C$124.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$123.81. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$100.81 and a twelve month high of C$135.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.10). Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 6.125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter James Blake purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$122.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,758.01. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.