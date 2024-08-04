Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 910 ($11.71) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,100 ($14.15).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 940 ($12.09).

LON TPK opened at GBX 893 ($11.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,961.11, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 855.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 786.94. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 684.80 ($8.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 976 ($12.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

