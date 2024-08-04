TrueFi (TRU) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $109.46 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.0948 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $109.46 million and approximately $16.17 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,981,853 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,154,977,434.0441647 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.09511664 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $17,126,310.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

