Truist Financial Boosts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $52.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut Equitable from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.18.

NYSE:EQH opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. Equitable has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

