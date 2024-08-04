Truist Financial Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $37.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Match Group Stock Down 2.4 %

MTCH stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,855 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Match Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $112,903,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $2,410,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,503,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

